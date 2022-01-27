Menü Artikel
Sherritt Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close on February 9, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 10, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (866) 521-4909

International dial-in number:

(647) 427-2311

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt - metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. The Corporation has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from its 2021 totals and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".



Contact

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations
Email: joe.racanelli@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2457


Sherritt International Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
901547
CA8239011031
www.sherritt.com
