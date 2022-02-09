Sirios Announces New Drill Results Confirming the Continuity of Gold Mineralization at the Cheechoo Gold Deposit

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2022 - The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional diamond drill holes totaling 2,025 metres from the September 2021 drilling program on the Cheechoo gold property, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.



The most significant results of this drilling are listed below:

2.83 g/t Au over 55.0 m, including 97.56 g/t Au over 1.1 m (CH21-285)

2.95 g/t Au over 28.9 m, including 72.36 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH21-283)

4.12 g/t Au over 12.5 m, including 45.54 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH21-284)

1.76 g/t Au over 23.8 m (CH21-051E)

2.65 g/t Au over 11.7 m, including 27.35 g/t Au over 1.0 m (CH21-283)



These 8 drill holes, located in the central part of the gold-bearing tonalite (the lithology that encompasses the bulk of the Cheechoo deposit), confirm the continuity of gold mineralization in the central portion of the conceptual pit shell, as defined in the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (see Figure #1). This data will be used in the preparation of the next mineral resource estimate for the Cheechoo Project, scheduled to be completed in 2022, and which is expected to include the conversion of a significant amount of inferred resources to indicated resources. The summer 2021 drilling program included 32 NQ drill holes totaling 6,789 meters. There are still 14 drill holes with pending results.

Dominique Doucet, President and CEO, stated, "Once again, I am very pleased with the results of this new round of drilling which confirms our interpretation and assessment of the potential of the Cheechoo gold deposit. We continue to move forward towards our goal of developing a new mineral resource estimate, followed by a PEA."

Figure 1: Location of drill holes CH-051E, 275, 281 to 285 and 287 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be0d60a3-9883-4e75-b5cd-224796960e8f

Significant Results of the 8 Drill Holes

Drill Hole CH21- From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Au (g/t) 051E**

218.2 242.0 23.8 1.76 incl. 219.4 221.5 2.1 6.06 incl. 235.0 236.6 1.6 13.81 251.0 263.0 12.0 0.44 275 11.2 20.3 9.1 0.91 281

99.0 113.2 14.2 1.30 incl. 104.0 105.1 1.1 11.42 282



38.1 74.5 36.4 0.48 106.6 122.0 15.4 1.82 incl. 114.6 118.6 4.0 6.26 136.8 155.5 18.7 1.50 176.5 187.4 10.9 0.77 241.4 278.0 36.6 0.57 incl. 263.0 272.0 9.0 1.36 303.0 312.0 9.0 0.95 340.5 349.1 8.6 0.89 283 8.0 47.0 39.0 0.72 incl. 25.1 26.6 1.5 6.59 61.3 73.0 11.7 2.65 63.3 64.3 1.0 27.35 88.1 117.0 28.9 2.95 104.8 105.8 1.0 72.36 155.0 161.0 6.0 2.36 incl. 160.0 161.0 1.0 12.45 237.9 253.0 15.1 0.37 284

29.5 37.4 7.9 2.08 incl. 35.1 36.4 1.3 9.27 47.5 78.0 30.5 0.64 96.0 105.0 9.0 0.66 109.4 115.0 5.6 3.59 incl. 111.4 112.4 1.0 16.93 178.0 190.5 12.5 4.12 incl. 179.5 180.5 1.0 45.54 285 73.0 85.5 12.5 1.31 incl. 73.0 74.0 1.0 12.65 102.0 157.0 55.0 2.83 incl. 110.0 111.0 1.0 5.73 incl. 116.3 117.4 1.1 97.56 incl. 129.6 130.6 1.0 8.14 163.0 176.0 13.0 1.26 287

79.0 91.0 12.0 0.63 146.5 160.0 13.5 0.60 177.1 179.1 2.0 17.01 239.0 246.5 7.5 0.69 252.0 261.0 9.0 3.06 incl. 258.0 259.5 1.5 14.48 335.0 338.0 3.0 2.26

* Length of core along hole, not true width. Intervals greater than 0.25 g/t Au with a maximum of 3 consecutive metres of waste rock.

** Extension of hole CH16-051 (from 201m).

A table of drill collar coordinates is available at the following link: www.sirios.com/bd-coordinates-drilled-20220209.

Assay Quality Control

All NQ drill core is logged by Sirios' personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core is then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples are assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs. Samples assaying greater than 0.2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold are assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve on a 1-kg sample. Special certified reference standards (Assay Pills) were used to ensure adequate quality control of gold assays on 1-kg of material.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. president and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. senior geologist, both qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont's Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020).

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

