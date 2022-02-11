BC Moly Announces Application to Graduate From NEX and Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2022 - BC Moly Ltd. ("BC Moly" or the "Company") (NEX: BM.H) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $500,000 and a maximum of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a private placement of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.165 per Subscription Receipt, with each Subscription Receipt being automatically exchangeable, upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, including the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the Reactivation (as defined herein), into one unit, each comprised of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for the purchase of one Common Share at a price of $0.22 for a period of five years.



BC Moly has applied to the TSXV to complete a reactivation, pursuant to which the Common Shares will be delisted from the facilities of the NEX board of the TSXV and listed on the facilities of the TSXV (the "Reactivation"), at which point BC Moly shall become a Tier 2 Mining Issuer. However, the TXSV has not yet provided acceptance of the Reactivation and there is no assurance such application will be accepted on the expected timeline or at all.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to complete the required exploration expenditures with respect to the Storie Property and for general working capital expenses.

About BC Moly Ltd.:

BC Moly Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of its Storie Property molybdenum deposit. The Storie Property is situated about 6 km southwest of Cassiar, British Columbia. Cassiar is located 15 km (by paved road) west of Highway 37 which provides access to Watson Lake, Yukon, to the north and Dease Lake and Stewart, British Columbia, to the south.

Additional Information

David D'Onofrio

BC Moly Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

416.643.3880

