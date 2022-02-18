Harte Gold Announces Completion of Sales Process to Silver Lake Resources

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") announces, that, in connection with its creditor protection proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, as amended (the "CCAA") and its previously announced sale and investment solicitation process, the Company completed the transactions (the "Transaction") contemplated by that certain subscription agreement (as amended from time to time, the "Subscription Agreement") with 1000025833 Ontario Inc. (the "Investor"), a subsidiary of Silver Lake Resources Ltd. (ASX: SLR). The Subscription Agreement had been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") on January 28, 2022.

Following completion of the Transaction, in accordance with the Subscription Agreement and the Court order, all of the previously issued and outstanding common shares of the Company have been cancelled without consideration, and Harte Gold became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Investor and emerged from the CCAA proceedings. Furthermore, all of the directors and executive officers of Harte Gold have resigned effective upon closing. The Company wishes to thank each of them for their stewardship in guiding the Company through this corporate transition.

Additional Information

Further updates will be provided as appropriate. Copies of the orders granted in by the Court, as well as any other information regarding the CCAA proceedings, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/harte. A copy of the Subscription Agreement has been filed as an exhibit to the Company's motion for the approval of the Subscription Agreement, which is also available on the Monitor's website.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 81,287 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company having further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing proceedings under the CCAA; the Company being unable to continue as a going concern; the risk that the Company will not have adequate sources of funding to finance the Company's operations in the near future; the risk that the Company will not be able to obtain sufficient financing for working capital, capital expenditures, debt service requirements, and general corporate or other purposes; the risk that the Company has insufficient assets to meet its liabilities or satisfy its creditors; the Company being able to attract and retain qualified candidates to join the Company's management team and board of directors, risks associated with the mining industry, including operational risks in exploration, development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to obtain all permits, agreements, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health, safety and environmental risks, the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of Harte Gold to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of Harte Gold, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with contractors and other parties and risks associated with international business activities, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021, and in other filings of the Company with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

