Major Drill Program Commenced at Canegrass Nickel Project in Western Australia

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2022 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN); (OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 5,000m drilling program at Company's wholly owned Canegrass Nickel Project in Western Australia.

Huntsman Highlights Include:

Major ~5,000m drill program has now commenced with both Reverse Circulation and Diamond Drill rigs on site to complete the following: ~3,500m Diamond Drilling ~1,500m Reverse Circulation Drilling

Diamond Drilling to follow up on exceptional previous intercepts at three key prospects Tulloch and Sunline including: 14.25m @ 0.69% Ni, 0.82% Cu and 0.05% Co from 243m, including 4.9m @ 1.33% Ni, 1.26% Cu and 0.10% Co (Tulloch) 3.1m @ 2.2% Ni, 0.2% Cu from 312m (Tulloch)

RC drilling to focus on Tobin Bronze, Bonecrusher and Saintly with additional new anomalies emerging in Northeast potentially to be followed up this campaign

Exploration strategy to date has focussed on identification and testing of MLEM and FLEM targets Existing exploration strategy has returned exceptional results within all targets identified and assessed to date that yielded significant nickel mineralisation values between both 2018 and 2020 drill programs



Scott Patrizi, President and CEO commented, "I am excited, we are entering a pivotal stage for the Company. With both RC and Diamond Drill rigs on site we will now have a steady stream of news flow over the coming months and with any luck, we will be able to repeat and build upon the fantastic results we received last campaign. This campaign is certainly a big step up in the risk reward stakes, but I think it is time to test the true potential of this fantastic ground package."

Drilling Program Strategy 2022

The current 2022 drilling program is looking to build on the previous success of both the 2018 and 2020 historical programs with a focus on expanding the 5 previously defined targets being Tulloch, Sunline, Tobin Bronze, Bonecrusher and Saintly, with an emphasis on a more aggressive exploration strategy. In addition, the Company will plan to test additional anomalies in the northeast of the project's tenure.

With the RC rig on site, drilling the casing for the large EM platform hole will now commence. This will be followed up with the Diamond Rig which is due to arrive at site in the coming week. The RC rig will then move to the prospects at Tobin Bronze, Bonecrusher and Saintly where we will look to increase the scale of those existing prospects. Drilling of The EM Platform Hole will allow the Company to aggressively pursue its DHEM strategy in identifying additional geophysical anomalies and allow for increased accuracy when targeting key mineralisation at depth.

Figure 2: Cross section of Tulloch zone with modelled EM conductor and historical drilling.

Figure 1: Reverse Circulation Rig on site drilling 2022 collar for EM platform hole at Tulloch.

Figure 3: Key Prospects at the Canegrass project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release with respect to Canegrass has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide project in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman Nickel division, and the exploration and development of the Company's gold projects under the Huntsman Gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada and the Flint property in Idaho.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Scott Patrizi

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

