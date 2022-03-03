Deerhorn Zone 2021 Drill Results: Hole DH21-77 intersects 24.0 m of 3.85 g/t gold equivalent

Vancouver, March 3, 2022 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) is pleased to announce final results from the 2021 drilling program at the Woodjam property, approximately 50 km northeast of the city of Williams Lake. Nine holes were completed for a total of 3913.63 m. The results from three holes drilled in the Megaton Target and the Southeast Zone were released on September 7, 2021. The final results for the six Deerhorn holes were received late last week.

A summary of the drilling results follows:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t) CuEq (%) DH21-75 213.00 261.00 48.00 0.50 0.23 0.85 0.56 Including 231.00 250.07 26.00 0.64 0.28 1.07 0.70 DH21-76 195.00 229.00 34.00 0.68 0.34 1.20 0.79 DH21-77 140.00 249.22 109.22 0.78 0.18 1.05 0.69 Including 186.00 248.00 62.00 1.22 0.19 1.51 0.99 Including 222.00 246.00 24.00 3.12 0.48 3.85 2.53 and 292.85 305.00 12.15 1.07 0.18 1.34 0.88 DH21-78 158.00 363.00 205.00 0.37 0.10 0.52 0.34 and 213.00 323.00 110.00 0.49 0.12 0.67 0.44 DH21-79 339.00 361.00 22.00 0.62 0.32 1.11 0.73 and 395.00 411.00 16.00 0.18 0.11 0.35 0.23 DH21-80 77.00 276.00 199.00 0.35 0.32 0.84 0.55 including 173.00 276.00 103.00 0.53 0.42 1.17 0.77 and 263.00 276.00 13.00 2.00 0.94 3.43 2.25

(Copper equivalent grades (CuEq per cent) and gold equivalent grades (AuEq g/t) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and processing recovery is assumed to be 100 per cent. The following metal prices were used to calculate the equivalence: $1,800 (U.S.) per ounce gold and $4.00 (U.S.)/lb copper using the following formula: AuEq g/t Au is equal to g/t Au plus ((Cu percent multiplied by 2205 multiplied by 4.00) divided by (1800 divided by 31.10) multiplied by 100))-CuEq per cent Cu is equal to per cent Cu plus ((g/t Au multiplied by 1800 divided by 31.20) divided by (2205 multiplied by 4.00) multiplied by 100))

The drilling in the Deerhorn Zone continues to return positive results from the northwest trending corridor in the southwesterly portion of the resource area. We are continuing to intersect strong gold and copper grades while confirming the continuity of the zone. Three of the holes DH21-75, 76 and 79 intersected narrower intervals due to post mineral dykes. (See attached plan map).

Drill hole DH21-80 was drilled on a parallel northwest trending more copper dominant corridor approximately 200m north of the first five holes. The hole was drilled to improve our understanding of the geometry in this area which has not been extensively drilled. The results indicate that we can intersect long intervals of strong copper and gold grades and the area remains open along strike in both directions. (See attached cross-section)

The Company is pleased with the results at the Woodjam Project which continues to show strong upside in exploration potential. Planning is underway for the 2022 season with the intention of further testing target areas and expanding resources.

OTHER MATTERS

In accordance with TSXV policies, the Company confirms that Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is no longer conducting investor relation activities for the Company.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Glen Garratt

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power. The Woodjam Project hosts the following resources:

Zone Tonnes (Mt) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Cu (M lbs.) Au (1000 oz.) Southeast 221.7 0.31 ‡ 1,541.9 Deerhorn 32.8 0.22 0.49 158.2 516.2 Takom 8.3 0.22 0.26 39.7 68.2

These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The tonnes and grade are reported at a USD$8.60/t NSR cut-off and are constrained within an optimized pit shell. NSR calculation uses USD1,650/oz Au, USD3.90/lb Cu and metallurgical recoveries specific to each deposit.‡ For the SE Zone, Au and Mo are not considered reportable due to the uncertainty regarding economic recoveries.

