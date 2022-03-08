Manning Ventures Completes Acquisition of Red Bay Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, March 8, 2022 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (Frankfurt:1H5); (CNSX:MANN.CN); (OTC:MANVF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 22, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Red Bay Exploration Inc. ("Red Bay") pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share exchange agreement dated February 22, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement") among the Company, Red Bay and the shareholders of Red Bay (the "Red Bay Shareholders").

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Payment Shares") pro rata to the Red Bay Shareholders at a deemed price of $0.085 per Payment Share in exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Red Bay.

About Manning

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in six mineral properties located in the Province of Quebec. The Company is also currently earning towards a majority interest in the Flint Lake Gold Project located in the Province of Ontario.

For further information contact:

Manning Ventures Inc.

Alex Klenman - CEO

Email: info@manning-ventures.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

www.manning-ventures.com

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would",

"may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

