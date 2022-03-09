Bitterroot Resources Updates the LM Magmatic Nickel-Copper Project in Michigan

WEST VANCOUVER, March 9, 2022 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BTT) is providing an update on its magmatic nickel/copper drilling program on the LM Property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The LM Property is being explored for conduit-hosted nickel-copper-platinum-palladium mineralization similar to Lundin Mining Corporation's Eagle and Eagle East orebodies, which are located 25 kilometres to the east. Disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphide Ni-Cu-PGM mineralization has been intersected in nine (9) of 25 holes completed to date on the LM Property.

Since drilling resumed at LM in mid-January 2022, Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (51%) and joint venture partner Below Exploration, Inc. (49%) have completed 1,160 metres of drilling in four (4) vertical core holes. The mineralized intervals are described in the table below. The first three holes (LM 22-22, 23 and 24) intersected 3.10, 2.04 and 5.38 metres respectively, of disseminated or blebby nickel-copper sulphide mineralization along the basal contact of the LM intrusion. Assays are expected in roughly eight (8) weeks.

Recently completed vertical hole LM 22-25 stepped out approximately 50 metres east of hole 22. This hole has generated two significant pieces of information;

A 5.1-metre core interval starting at 161.03 metres down-hole contains mineralized clasts of peridotite, 6-20 cm across, with disseminated and blebby nickel-copper sulphides. These mineralized clasts are suspended in a matrix of unmineralized olivine gabbronorite. They are interpreted as having been transported to their current position by a younger pulse of olivine gabbronorite magma, which eroded the clasts from an undiscovered mineralized body located deeper in the conduit. LM 22-25 exited the intrusion in weakly mineralized breccia with partially resorbed siltstone clasts, at 323.09 metres down-hole. This point is 62 metres deeper than the basal contact in adjacent holes, suggesting that the base of the intrusion plunges at least -50 degrees in this area. The down-plunge extent of the conduit will be targeted in future holes.

After drill hole LM 22-26 is completed, drilling will be paused for spring break-up and is expected to resume in early May. Additional information on the LM Property is available at www.bitterrootresources.com.

LM Project - Summary of Sulfide-Mineralized Intervals Hole # From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Nickel (%) Copper (%) Au + PGM (g/tonne) Type LM 20-01 253.80 259.10 5.30 0.58 0.62 0.33 disseminated LM 21-07 270.07 273.00 2.93 0.78 0.83 0.25 disseminated and 273.00 273.75 0.75 5.16 1.18 0.82 semi-massive LM 21-10 260.50 262.75 2.25 0.78 0.80 0.40 disseminated and 262.75 262.94 0.19 2.74 0.43 0.37 semi-massive LM 21-13 247.68 250.36 2.68 0.33 0.38 0.10 disseminated and 250.36 250.75 0.39 1.81 0.51 0.52 semi-massive LM 21-14 235.79 236.06 0.27 1.96 0.01 0.01 semi-massive and 236.06 236.86 0.80 4.81 0.78 0.25 massive LM 22-22 256.27 259.37 3.10 P P P disseminated LM 22-23 258.32 260.36 2.04 P P P disseminated LM 22-24 240.40 245.78 5.38 P P P disseminated LM 22-25 161.03 166.15 5.12 P P P Disseminated and blebby, in clasts and 166.15 215.00 48.85 P P P trace to disseminated and 317.90 323.09 5.19 P P P sparse blebs

P = assays pending

Mr. Glenn W. Scott, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this disclosure. Mr. Nickolas Dudek, P.Geo, of C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for the 3-dimensional modelling of the drill hole data.

