Coeur Announces Appointment of Exploration Leadership Successor

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced Aoife McGrath will join the Company as Senior Vice President of Exploration, effective next month. Ms. McGrath will assume leadership of Coeur's exploration efforts from Hans Rasmussen, who plans to retire as previously announced.

"Aoife is an accomplished leader and we are excited to welcome her to Coeur as our new Senior Vice President of Exploration," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Aoife's experience in leading global exploration projects as well as her corporate development and capital markets knowledge makes her an excellent addition to our executive team. We look forward to her leadership across our exploration initiatives, especially with the large pipeline of opportunities the Company has in the coming years. Aoife will lead a strong exploration team as we continue to pursue our strategy of discovering, developing and operating a balanced portfolio of precious metals assets in North America."

Most recently, Ms. McGrath served as Vice President of Exploration for the Africa and Middle East region at Barrick Gold Corp. and has over 20 years of experience in various exploration and leadership roles in the metals and mining industry. Ms. McGrath has a proven track record of exploration discoveries, strategic initiatives and business transformation.

Mr. Krebs added, "We would like to thank Hans for all of the great work he has done for the Company since joining in 2013. Hans has been instrumental in leading the exploration efforts across Coeur, most recently leading the largest exploration investment in Company history in 2021 and has served as a valuable member of the executive team."

About Aoife McGrath:

Ms. McGrath has over 20 years of mining industry experience, spanning all stages of exploration from greenfield works to continental-scale exploration programs. Most recently, Ms. McGrath served as Vice President Exploration, Africa and Middle East at Barrick Gold Corp. Prior to that time, she served as head of Exploration and Geology for Beadell Resources Ltd. as well as serving in various roles at Alamos Gold Inc., including Director, Exploration and Corporate Development and Vice President, Exploration. She holds a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration from the University of Leicester as well as a Master of Science in Engineering Geology from the Imperial College London.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, The Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

