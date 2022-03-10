Menü Artikel
Caprock Mining Corp. Announces Option and RSU Grant

10.03.2022  |  Newsfile

Toronto, March 10, 2022 - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company"), a Canadian gold exploration company focused on opportunities in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario, announces that its Board of Directors approved on March 9th, 2022, the granting of 1,988,000 options (the "Options") to senior executives and directors of the Company. The Options grant the holder the right to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share. 50% of the Options vest immediately and the remaining 50% vest on March 9th, 2023. The Options expire on March 9th, 2027.

In addition, on March 10th, 2022, the Board of Directors approved and granted 1,012,000 Restricted Share Units (each, an "RSU") to senior executives and directors of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share. 50% of the RSUs vest immediately and the remaining 50% vest on March 10th, 2023. The RSUs expire on March 10th, 2025.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on opportunities in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario. The company's 100% interest in six gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the BGB - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically, and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance. With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to advance its portfolio of gold exploration properties in the BGB to generate incremental shareholder value.

For More Information

Please contact:

Vishal Gupta
President & CEO
Direct: 1-647-466-0506
E-Mail: vgupta@caprockmining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116332


Mineninfo

Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA14070L1094
www.caprockmining.com
Minenprofile
