Clarkie Gold Project Work & Update

MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 - During previous work programs on James Bay Clarkie sedimentary Basin (folded sedimentary rocks of same age as sedimentary rocks hosting Newmont Eleonore gold mine deposit), DIOS Exploration Inc. ("Dios") (TSX-V: DOS) discovered outcrops of gold-bearing sediments called wackes with traces-2% pyrite & quartz stringers (Wacky showing) grading 6.8 g/t and 8.88 g/t gold as well as 2.0, 1.66, 1.28, 1.22 g/t gold over a 110 meters strike in 2016-2018. Dios is looking for a partner to develop Clarkie.



Dios is pleased to report further field work completed along Eleonore gold mine-Cheechoo corridor still confirms Wacky showing as best target on its Clarkie gold project within favourable Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, Quebec. A discrete silicified and amphibolite wacke effectively returned 2.0 g/t Au near Wacky in the last campaign. Five grab-samples assayed gold values above 100ppb Au. Future work should focus on immediate Wacky area and northern extent. Channel sampling should be considered at Wacky (and possibly at Silly 300 meters further north along strike) due to very discrete nature (very low sulfide content) of mineralization. The silicified amphibolite wackes alternate with metric to several meters NNW horizons of silicate-garnet iron-formation (tr-2% pyrite-pyrrhotite). A NS several meter diabase dyke is intruding west of the mineralization. Located 400 meters SSE along same trend, two samples of wackes with traces-0.5% pyrite returned 1.04 & 0.78 g/t Au (Slinky). See website for maps. Rock samples were sent for fire assay with AA finish at Bourlamaque Assay Laboratory, Val d'Or. This release was prepared by M.J. Girard P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

Update on K2 gold project

Dios would like to inform shareholders that pending drill results on K2 will be processed and released as soon as possible. Dios is already planning a field prospecting campaign and follow-up drilling campaign on K2.

