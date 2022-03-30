Infinitum Copper Commences 9,000 metre Drilling Campaign Targeting High-Grade Copper-Silver-Gold at La Adelita Project

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2022 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at La Adelita project in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico. The Infinitum Board of Directors has approved a two-phase, 9,000 metre diamond drilling campaign.

La Adelita Highlights:

High-grade, copper-silver-gold project in Mexico

Three new discoveries of high-grade mineralization were made in the early part of the current program

Geophysical survey is underway

9,000 metre diamond drilling program has started

Less than 7,300 metres of historical drilling

Adjacent to the closed Alamo Dorado Mine

The Company recently announced the discovery of three new zones of high-grade copper-silver-gold mineralization at La Adelita. The Cerro Grande Footwall, Pericos and Las Trancas discoveries all show indications of size potential and have returned high copper grades with variable silver, gold and zinc (See news release March 16th, 2022). Follow-up work including geophysics, trenching and drilling is planned at all three new discoveries investigating size and grade of the new showings. Geophysics and trenching are both underway and assay results from the ongoing trenching program in the Las Trancas zone are still pending. Infinitum also announced last week that the field crews initiated a magneto-telluric geophysical survey (See news release March 24th, 2022). Survey conditions are particularly favorable at this time for the geophysical survey and it is hoped that the results will assist in targeting step-out drilling in the Cerro Grande - Pericos zones and the surrounding area (See figures 1 and 2).

Diamond Drilling Program

Phase 1 will consist of 3,000 metres of diamond drilling. These drill holes are targeting areas within and adjacent to the existing mineralized zones, plus some drilling on newly discovered zones such as Cerro Grande Footwall, Pericos and Las Trancas South (See figures 1, 2 and 3).

"The initiation of drilling comes on the heels of our announcement of three significant discoveries at La Adelita from our ongoing mapping, prospecting and trenching program. That work has already confirmed our opinion that the mineralized system was underexplored, and I look forward to the next logical step in exploring this large hydrothermal system which is to initiate diamond drilling" commented Steve Robertson, CEO of Infinitum.

Figure 1

The 6,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program targets will be:

Follow-up on targets suggested in Phase 1,

Mineralization identified in the ongoing trenching program (results pending)

Prospective anomalies generated in the magneto-telluric geophysical survey

Extensions of known zones

Figure 2

Figure 3

"The strength of the observed alteration and the evidence we see indicates that this is a long-lived, multi-phased mineralizing system, supporting our belief that there is a great deal of untapped exploration potential at La Adelita. I am very pleased that the diamond drill is now commencing so we can test many of our best targets in the upcoming program" stated Rafael Gallardo, Senior Exploration Manager for Infinitum.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, President and CEO of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Mr. Robertson has a B.Sc. in Geology and more than 30 years of relevant experience exploring the North American Cordillera. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

About Infinitum Copper

Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized region with a rich history.

