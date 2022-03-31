Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on June 6, 2022 in New York

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, will host its Analyst and Investor Day ("Buenaventura Day") on Monday, June 6, 2022 in New York, NY.

This event, held for equity analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The event will begin at 9:30 am ET with breakfast followed by presentations starting at 10:00 am. The Investor Day is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees.

Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Cinthya Werner at +1 (646) 940 8843 or email cinthya@inspirgroup.com.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

