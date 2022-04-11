Sandfire Resources America Legal Challenge Update

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, April 11, 2022 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces results of the state District Court Legal Challenge related to its Mine Operating Permit.



On July 16, 2021, District Court Judge Bidegaray heard oral arguments for summary judgment from plaintiffs and defendants regarding a legal complaint filed on June 4, 2020 by the plaintiffs claiming to represent the environmental community. The suit was filed jointly against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MT DEQ) and Tintina Montana Inc. Additional intervenors in the suit supporting the MT DEQ and Tintina Montana Inc, include Meagher County, Broadwater County, and the Montana Department of Justice.

A decision on the case was issued on April 8, 2022 and received by the Company on April 11, 2022. The Order grants the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment stating that the Montana DEQ violated the Montana Metal Mines Reclamation Act (MMRA) and Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) in its analysis. A remedy will be decided after additional briefing, due to the court within 45 days. Upon receipt of the Judge's remedy, the Company will have a clearer picture of the impact, if any, on the project development timeline.

The Company is reviewing the legal decision and will then make a plan on going forward after the information has been evaluated.

Sandfire America's Senior Vice President Jerry Zieg shared, "We have gone above and beyond industry standards to satisfy Montana's permitting requirements, which provide one of the toughest regulatory processes worldwide. The Montana DEQ has done comprehensive, diligent work in the environmental and technical analyses and the project continues to be cited as one of the most comprehensive and safest mining plans Montana has ever seen. This is an ongoing process and we continue to have confidence in our project."

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Jerry Zieg, Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has also reviewed and approved the information of a scientific or technical nature contained in this news release.

