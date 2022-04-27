Keynotes, Educational Panels and 88 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 3-5, 2022 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 - SNN Network presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place on May 3-5, 2022, where 88 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 88 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the following issuers will be presenting their companies in-person. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't join us in Las Vegas.

Company Ticker Webcast Link 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:DDDX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45035 AirTest Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (TSXV:AAT)

(OTC PINK:AATGF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45125 Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV:ASTR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45096 Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV:AMI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45084 Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45072 Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45098 BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)

(OTCQX:BNXAF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45116 BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45086 Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BNET) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45043 Bitmine Immersion Technologies (OTC PINK:BMNR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45272 Boardwalktech (TSXV:BWLK)

(OTCQB:BWLKF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45271 Camplify Holdings Limited (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (ASX:CHL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45104 Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT)

(OTC PINK:CCOXF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45073 ContraFect Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:CFRX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45047 Covalon Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:COV)

(OTCQX:CVALF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45114 CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45112 DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX:DCM)

(OTCQX:DCMDF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45075 Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE:DELC)

(OTCQB:DELCF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45080 DMG Blockchain (TSXV:DMGI)

(OTCQB:DMGGF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45118 Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45079 Eat Well Group (CSE:EWG)

(OTC PINK:EWGFF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45107 Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV:CTRL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45074 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45083 Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE:NFLD)

(OTCQX:NFLDF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45056 FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45032 First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45081 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)

(OTCQX:FLYLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45088 Forbidden Spirits & Distilling (TSXV:VDKA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45097 Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45051 Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GLXZ) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45085 Geodrill Limited (TSX:GEO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45057 Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45120 HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)

(OTC PINK:HAVLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45060 HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (CSE:HS)

(OTCQB:HDSLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45036 HeliosX Lithium & Technologies (TSXV:HX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45268 Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV:HME)

(OTCQX:HMENF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45095 Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV:TUF)

(OTCQB:HBEIF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45111 Infinity Gaming Media Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45352 Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX)

(OTCQX:INXSF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45070 Issuer Direct Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NYSE American:ISDR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45123 Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASADAQ:KTRA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45089 Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV:KDK)

(OTCQB:KDKCF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45040 Lake Resources (ASX: LKE)

(OTCQB:LLKKF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45061 MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:MMMB) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45094 Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45052 Messaben, Inc. (OTC PINK:CEHD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45038 Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCQB:MCVT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45117 Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:MITQ) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45082 Nanalysis Scientific (TSXV:NSCI)

(OTCQX:NSCIF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45121 Nemaura Medical Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:NMRD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45042 NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45055 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX:NCP)

(OTCQB:NCPCF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45045 Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)

(OTCQB:NRVTF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45066 OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)

(OTCQB:OSSIF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45062 OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM)

(OTCQB:OAMCF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45050 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:PTPI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45053 PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45071 Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45067 ProPhase Labs, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:PRPH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45058 ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:MAPPF)

(TSXV:MAPS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45039 Pyrogenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

(TSX:PYR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45113 Quest Patent Research Corporation (OTCQB:QPRC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45119 Radiopharm Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (ASX:RAD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45124 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45115 Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV:KUT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45108 Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV:RW) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45041 Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG)

(OTCQB:REYGF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45087 Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)

(OTCQX:RSNVF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45034 Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV:SBIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45046 Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45090 Silver Scott Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45092 Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45269 Smart Employee Benefits (TSXV:SEB) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45078 Society Pass Incorporated (NYSE American:SOPA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45270 Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45109 Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45122 SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45091 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE:SWRM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45054 The Gummy Project (CSE:GUMY) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45194 Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (TSXV:TGM)

(OTCQX:TGLDF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45110 US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45320 Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45049 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45059 VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American:VNRX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45076 Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV:WEX)

(OTCQX:WEXPF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45093 Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American:WWR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45077 WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45044 World Copper Ltd. (TSXV:WCU)

(OTCQB: WCUFF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45037

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

The Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Event in MicroCap Finance in the Business and Entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

