Keynotes, Educational Panels and 88 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 3-5, 2022 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV
LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 - SNN Network presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place on May 3-5, 2022, where 88 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com
The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 88 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the following issuers will be presenting their companies in-person. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't join us in Las Vegas.
|Company
|Ticker
|Webcast Link
|3DX Industries, Inc.
|(OTC PINK:DDDX)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45035
|AirTest Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(TSXV:AAT)
(OTC PINK:AATGF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45125
|Astra Exploration Inc.
|(TSXV:ASTR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45096
|Athabasca Minerals Inc.
|(TSXV:AMI)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45084
|Auddia Inc.
|(NASDAQ:AUUD)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45072
|Ayro, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:AYRO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45098
|BANXA Holdings Inc.
|(TSXV:BNXA)
(OTCQX:BNXAF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45116
|BioCorRx Inc.
|(OTCQB:BICX)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45086
|Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.
|(OTCQB:BNET)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45043
|Bitmine Immersion Technologies
|(OTC PINK:BMNR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45272
|Boardwalktech
|(TSXV:BWLK)
(OTCQB:BWLKF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45271
|Camplify Holdings Limited (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(ASX:CHL)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45104
|Candente Copper Corp.
|(TSX:DNT)
(OTC PINK:CCOXF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45073
|ContraFect Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(NASDAQ:CFRX)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45047
|Covalon Technologies Ltd.
|(TSXV:COV)
(OTCQX:CVALF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45114
|CURE Pharmaceutical
|(OTCQB:CURR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45112
|DATA Communications Management Corp.
|(TSX:DCM)
(OTCQX:DCMDF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45075
|Delic Holdings Corp.
|(CSE:DELC)
(OTCQB:DELCF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45080
|DMG Blockchain
|(TSXV:DMGI)
(OTCQB:DMGGF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45118
|Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:DUOT)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45079
|Eat Well Group
|(CSE:EWG)
(OTC PINK:EWGFF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45107
|Edge Total Intelligence Inc.
|(TSXV:CTRL)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45074
|ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.
|(NASDAQ:SOLO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45083
|Exploits Discovery Corp.
|(CSE:NFLD)
(OTCQX:NFLDF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45056
|FingerMotion, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:FNGR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45032
|First Au Limited
|(ASX:FAU)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45081
|FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
|(TSXV:FLY)
(OTCQX:FLYLF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45088
|Forbidden Spirits & Distilling
|(TSXV:VDKA)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45097
|Fortitude Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB:FTCO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45051
|Galaxy Gaming, Inc.
|(OTCQB:GLXZ)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45085
|Geodrill Limited
|(TSX:GEO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45057
|Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:GHSI)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45120
|HAVN Life Sciences Inc.
|(CSE:HAVN)
(OTC PINK:HAVLF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45060
|HS GovTech Solutions Inc.
|(CSE:HS)
(OTCQB:HDSLF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45036
|HeliosX Lithium & Technologies
|(TSXV:HX)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45268
|Hemisphere Energy Corporation
|(TSXV:HME)
(OTCQX:HMENF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45095
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|(TSXV:TUF)
(OTCQB:HBEIF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45111
|Infinity Gaming Media
|Private Company
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45352
|Intouch Insight
|(TSXV:INX)
(OTCQX:INXSF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45070
|Issuer Direct Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(NYSE American:ISDR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45123
|Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.
|(NASADAQ:KTRA)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45089
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(TSXV:KDK)
(OTCQB:KDKCF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45040
|Lake Resources
|(ASX: LKE)
(OTCQB:LLKKF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45061
|MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(NASDAQ:MMMB)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45094
|Marijuana Company of America, Inc.
|(OTC PINK:MCOA)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45052
|Messaben, Inc.
|(OTC PINK:CEHD)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45038
|Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.
|(OTCQB:MCVT)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45117
|Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
|(NYSE American:MITQ)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45082
|Nanalysis Scientific
|(TSXV:NSCI)
(OTCQX:NSCIF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45121
|Nemaura Medical Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(NASDAQ:NMRD)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45042
|NEXGEL, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:NXGL)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45055
|Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
|(TSX:NCP)
(OTCQB:NCPCF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45045
|Noram Lithium Corp.
|(TSXV:NRM)
(OTCQB:NRVTF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45066
|OneSoft Solutions Inc.
|(TSXV:OSS)
(OTCQB:OSSIF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45062
|OverActive Media
|(TSXV:OAM)
(OTCQB:OAMCF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45050
|Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(NASDAQ:PTPI)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45053
|PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:PETV)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45071
|Pressure BioSciences, Inc.
|(OTCQB:PBIO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45067
|ProPhase Labs, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(NASDAQ:PRPH)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45058
|ProStar Holdings Inc.
|(OTCQX:MAPPF)
(TSXV:MAPS)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45039
|Pyrogenesis Canada
|(NASDAQ:PYR)
(TSX:PYR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45113
|Quest Patent Research Corporation
|(OTCQB:QPRC)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45119
|Radiopharm Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(ASX:RAD)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45124
|Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:RCAT)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45115
|Redishred Capital Corp.
|(TSXV:KUT)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45108
|Renoworks Software Inc.
|(TSXV:RW)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45041
|Reyna Gold Corp.
|(TSXV:REYG)
(OTCQB:REYGF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45087
|Reyna Silver Corp.
|(TSXV:RSLV)
(OTCQX:RSNVF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45034
|Sabio Holdings Inc.
|(TSXV:SBIO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45046
|Satori Resources Inc.
|(TSXV:BUD)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45090
|Silver Scott Digital Holdings, Inc.
|(OTC PINK:SILS)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45092
|Skye Bioscience
|(NASDAQ:SKYE)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45269
|Smart Employee Benefits
|(TSXV:SEB)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45078
|Society Pass Incorporated
|(NYSE American:SOPA)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45270
|Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
|(OTC PINK:SIRC)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45109
|Starfleet Innotech, Inc.
|(OTC PINK:SFIO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45122
|SurgePays, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:SURG)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45091
|Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.
|(CSE:SWRM)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45054
|The Gummy Project
|(CSE:GUMY)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45194
|Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)
|(TSXV:TGM)
(OTCQX:TGLDF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45110
|US Gold Corp
|(NASDAQ:USAU)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45320
|Vicinity Motor Corp.
|(NASDAQ:VEV)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45049
|Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
|(NASDAQ:VMAR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45059
|VolitionRx Limited
|(NYSE American:VNRX)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45076
|Western Exploration Inc.
|(TSXV:WEX)
(OTCQX:WEXPF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45093
|Westwater Resources Inc.
|(NYSE American:WWR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45077
|WidePoint Corporation
|(NYSE American:WYY)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45044
|World Copper Ltd.
|(TSXV:WCU)
(OTCQB: WCUFF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45037
We would like to thank our 2022 sponsors for their support:
Lead Sponsors
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - Leishman Catling Group
Precious Metals Summit
GeoInvesting.com
Premier Sponsors
Friedman LLP
Lucosky Brookman
Issuer Direct Corporation
MZ Group
Independent Investment Research
CORE IR
Data Sponsor
Data Vault Holdings
Gold Sponsors
B. Riley Securities
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Marcum LLP
Skyline Corporate Communications Group
The Money Channel NYC
Exhibitor Sponsors
Albeck
Alpha Wolf Trading
Alta Fox Capital
Anthony L.G. PLLC
Assurtrak
The Benchmark Company
The Universal Hip Hop Museum
Bevilacqua PLLC
Colonial Stock Transfer
Eventus Advisory Group
FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP
Glendale Securities
Greentree Financial Group, Inc.
M2 Compliance
Marcum BP
Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
Small Cap Discoveries
Pacific Stock Transfer
Porter, Levay & Rose
PondelWilkinson
PULLP
Ridgewood Investments
Sheppard Mullin
Stock Loan Solutions
Sophic Capital
Spartan Capital Securities
Venture Law Group
Triage MicroCap Advisers
Weinberg & Co.
MicroCap Review Magazine
Planet MicroCap Podcast
About Planet MicroCap Showcase
The Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Event in MicroCap Finance in the Business and Entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.
If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
About SNN.Network
SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.
