Torian Resources Limited: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) has appointed Mr Mathew Longworth as Non Executive Director effective from the conclusion of the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is scheduled for 16 May 2022.Mr Longworth will replace Mr Dale Schultz who will be retiring at the AGM and will not be seeking re-election. As such, Resolution 2 has been withdrawn.Mr Longworth is a geologist with over 35 years' experience across exploration, project evaluation / development, operations and corporate management. He previously held roles as Exploration Manager, COO, and CEO / Managing Director with numerous mining and exploration companies, as well as General Manager of a national mining consultancy. In his senior corporate roles, he led multi-disciplinary project evaluation and development teams.He also holds significant gold, copper, nickel (sulphide and laterite), base metals, iron ore and coal experience in Australia, Greenland, Africa, South America and the Pacific.Mr Longworth is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of ASX listed Ardea Resources Limited, as well as public unlisted Northam Resources Limited and Greenfields Exploration Limited. He was previously Non-Executive Chairman of Echo Resources from 2012 to 2016, Director, CEO and then Non-Executive Chairman at Metalicity Limited from 2014 until 2021 and Managing Director of Heron Resources from 2007 to 2011. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.Torian Executive Chairman, Mr Paul Summers, said Mr Longworth's considerable experience would be invaluable to progressing the company's Mt Stirling Project in Western Australia."Torian will be well served by Mr Longworth's calibre and experience. He has a proven track record in the resources industry and will add significant knowledge to the development of our gold developments as well as our recent clean Heavy Rare Earth's discovery," Mr Summers said."On behalf of the entire board and our shareholders, I would like to thank Mr Schultz for his support and service over the past 18 months."Subject to shareholders approval, Mr Schultz will be granted 1,000,000 Options (TNROB) exercisable at $0.035 expiring 30 November 2023, in recognition of his contribution to the company.





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:

Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au