White Rock Minerals Ltd: Abundant Visible Gold - Gap Zone - Morning Star Gold Mine

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to announce that underground diamond drilling that is testing the Gap Zone has intersected a new unnamed quartz reef between the Clarke "A" Floor and Achilles Reef (Figure 2*). Abundant coarse visible gold (Photo 1*) can be seen within a single band contained in a 0.4 metre interval of quartz reef. Diamond drilling of the Gap Zone recently recommenced after the earlier drilling focus on the near-term potential of new mining areas at Dickenson, Stacpoole and Whitelaw North.The drill program has been modified to provide a broad first pass assessment at nominal 40 metre centres to better understand the potential for the Gap Zone to host significant unknown quartz reefs (Figure 1*).Drill hole 22GZL9013 is the first in the program to intersect significant visible gold. The unnamed reef is located at the 13 Level where no quartz reefs have previously been interpreted from the limited historic data.White Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star gold mine is to identify and drill areas of the dyke that have the potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs. Utilising existing development infrastructure will support a low capital restart of production from multiple reef locations. The Gap Zone is one such primary target in the mine due to its size, multiple high-grade gold bearing reef potential and proximity to existing infrastructure including the Morning Star shaft.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U45QC868





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Matthew Gill Managing Director and CEO info@whiterockminerals.com.au Mr Alex Cowie Media and Investor Relations alexc@nwrcommunications.com.au