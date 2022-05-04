Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Ulaanbaatar, May 4, 2022 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the new Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery, further to the recently announced reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy.

Highlights

Exploration programs underway with follow up auger geochemical drilling confirming and further highlighting the copper nickel discoveries.





Up to 2,150 ppm Nickel and 677ppm Copper returned in early results.





Received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy, which grants Aranjin Resources the right to explore Baavhai Uul and earn an 80% interest in any base metals deposit discovered.





Exploration programs to be upscaled at Baavhai Uul with more auger and geophysics planned.





Additional exploration drilling and geophysics planned at the Sharga and Baayan Undur Copper Projects.

The Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Project was discovered by ION Energy with broad spaced 1km x 1km shallow auger drilling across prospective lithium salars and clays. Assay results not only highlighted the White Wolf Lithium discovery but also broad zones of highly anomalous nickel and copper in the shallow surface sediments. These early results may represent dispersal from buried copper nickel deposits and is the focus of Aranjin Resources exploration programs. Aranjin can earn an 80% interest in Baavhai Uul pursuant to its reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy and is actively exploring these new and exciting shallow copper nickel discoveries.

The Company has commenced a program of six metre deep auger drill holes with samples collected on a one metre basis down hole. Drilling is being completed on a one kilometre grid pattern around the existing anomalous auger drill holes with new auger holes spaced 250 metres apart. Initial results returned from this work have been highly encouraging with results up to 2,150 ppm nickel and 677ppm copper from one metre samples. Aranjin is upscaling its exploration efforts and has already planned additional auger drilling geochemistry and ground magnetic geophysics which will commence in the coming weeks.

Figure 1. Auger Program at Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/122748_2a9548d69483696e_002full.jpg

Sharga Copper Project

As previously announced, the Company successfully completed six diamond core drill holes for a total of 2,211 meters at the East Prospect with a best result of 15.4 meters at 1.33% Copper and 0.94g/t Gold from 315.6 metres. These early results successfully demonstrate the discovery of a substantial VMS style base metal system with high grade copper and gold. This is very early and only a tiny fraction of the targets on the project have been drill tested. While this drill campaign was short it supports the Company's initial view that the Sharga Copper Project has strong potential for the discovery of high-grade copper gold deposits.

A total of five additional prospects were identified as a consequence of the ASTER satellite image processing and geological mapping. Strongly silicified, reddish-brown limonite-hematite rich alteration zones "gossans" were mapped at all the prospects in variable sizes and are associated with schistose textured acidic volcanic rocks as well as elevated base metals and gold.

The Company has completed preliminary dipole-dipole IP test survey across the East and North Prospects and confirmed that the mineralization intersected in drilling is open along strike and at depth. Additional IP and ground magnetic geophysics and soil and rock chip geochemistry will be undertaken in the coming months.

Bayan Undur Copper Project

The Company has planned to complete a single drill hole testing a large interpreted buried porphyry copper target. This hole will be completed over this current summer.

Ali Haji, incoming President and CEO of Aranjin, commented: "We are extremely pleased with the early results and progress that Aranjin Resources is making at the exciting new Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery. Exploration programs at Baavhai Uul are being upscaled and this will be a very active summer for the Company with planned regular updates to the market."

The TSXV has approved the issuance of 2,692,305 common shares to Ali Haji as an inducement to assume the role of CEO of Aranjin as previously announced and as provided for in the reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy.

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, Vice President of Exploration and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI-43-101.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd.

Aranjin Resources is committed to exploring its highly prospective copper and nickel projects in Mongolia. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.aranjinresources.com, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

