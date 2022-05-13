P2 Gold Gabbs Column Leach Tests Achieve up to 89% Recovery of Gold

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2022 - P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PGLD) reports positive test results from the Phase Two metallurgical program for its gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in west-central Nevada approximately 145 miles by paved road from Reno, Nevada.

The Company retained Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") in Reno, Nevada to carry out the Phase Two metallurgical program to determine the preferred extraction process for the Gabbs mineralization. Based on the results of the program, KCA is proposing that the oxide material be heap leached and gold recovered as a salable dor? and cyanide soluble copper produced as a salable copper sulphide concentrate. Column test leach results ranged up to 89% for gold and 62% for copper. The average extraction for the three column tests was 82% for gold and 50% for copper. See detailed results in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Oxide samples, Column Test Leach Results









Description





Crush

Type Target

p80

Crush

Size

(mm)

Calculated

Gold Head

Grade

(g/t) Calculated

Copper

Head

Grade

(%)



Leach

Time

(days)

Total

Extracted

Gold

(%)

Total

Extracted

Copper

(%) High Grade Composite HPGR 6.4 1.32 0.43 150 89 % 62 % Medium Grade Composite HPGR 5.7 0.62 0.28 141 74 % 56 % Low Grade Composite HPGR 5.7 0.24 0.26 126 84 % 33 % Average Recoveries 82 % 50 %

For the Gabbs Phase Two metallurgical program, the Company submitted high-grade, medium-grade and low-grade composites to KCA selected from ? split core from the September 2021 Gabbs diamond drill program. In addition to the column test work, these samples were also used for HPGR crush tests, cement agglomeration, compaction tests and a series of bottle roll optimizations tests.

Quality Assurance

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Company Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

