Mongoose Mining Grants Options to Directors

Toronto, June 1, 2022 - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) (the "Company" or "Mongoose") is pleased to announce that it has granted 850,000 incentive stock options to Directors. The purpose of the grant is to help motivate and retain individual Directors and to strengthen the alignment of the Board's interests with shareholders.

The options, which vest quarterly over a period of two years, are each exercisable at $0.30 per share over a period of five years. Following the grant, the Company now has 1,535,544 incentive stock options outstanding, representing 4.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Mongoose Mining Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is the holder of exploration licences to explore claims located near Londonderry and Bass River, Nova Scotia, (the "Cobequid Highlands Property"). The Cobequid Highlands Property is recognized to indicate potential for IOCG mineralization.

Terry Coughlan CEO is the contact for the release. Electronic mail: info@mongoosemining.com

