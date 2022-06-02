ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

Vancouver, June 2, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Investment New York. https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/

The 121 Mining Investment New York Conference takes place on June 6th and 7th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

With the rapid demand for securing a domestic supply of lithium, Nevada is at the forefront of mining in the US and remains one of the world's most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment.

ACME's CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting an overview of ACME's two Nevada projects including the upcoming drill campaign at Clayton Valley, Nevada, as well as information on ACME's Manitoba projects.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

