Manning Ventures Cancels Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, June 3, 2022 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (CNSX:MANN.CN); (FRA:1H5); (OTC:MANVF) announces that, in light of current market conditions, it has elected to terminate the proposed non-brokered private placement of units announced on May 31, 2022. The Company reconsidered the dilutive nature of a placement at these levels and has decided to wait for better market conditions. Manning is fully financed to carry out its exploration plans until the end of the year and will be announcing upcoming work programs scheduled for its Bounty Lithium and Newfoundland-based projects shortly.

About Manning Ventures

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in six mineral properties (iron ore, lithium) located in the province of Quebec, and four projects (polymetallic, rare earths, uranium) in Newfoundland. The Company is also currently earning towards a majority interest in the Flint Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.

