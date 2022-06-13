Niocan Inc. Announces Effective Date for Name Change to Nio Strategic Metals Inc

Montreal, June 13, 2022 - Niocan Inc. (TSXV:NIO) (OTC:NIOCF) ("Niocan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") has conditionally approved the change of name of the Company to Nio Strategic Metals Inc. The name change was approved by Niocan's shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on May 6, 2022 (see press release dated May 9, 2022). The Corporation expects the name change to become effective at the opening of markets on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Corporation will continue trade under the symbol "NIO" on the TSX-V.The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 65445T102, and the new ISIN number is CA65445T1021. There is no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates.Niocan is an exploration and development company, with a focus on becoming a ferroniobium producer. The Company holds a niobium property in Oka, Québec and other exploration properties in the Province of Québec. Niocan's Oka mining property consists of mining rights comprised of 49 claims covering 2,281 acres and its Great Whale property consists of surface and mining rights covering 24,944 acres on the Hudson Bay territory.For more information on the Company, please refer to the Company's public documents available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on the Company's website (www.niocan.com).Hubert Marleau, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officerniocan.investorinformation@gmail.com514-560-7623Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statement contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Niocan's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Niocan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frame or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Niocan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.