White Rock Minerals Ltd: to Present at Australian Gold Conference

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to announce that its Managing Director & CEO, Matt Gill, will deliver an investor presentation at the Australian Gold Conference in Sydney at 10.00am on Wednesday 15 June 2022.Attend online: Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/LNDEMOER





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





Mr Matthew Gill Managing Director and CEO info@whiterockminerals.com.au Mr Alex Cowie Media and Investor Relations alexc@nwrcommunications.com.au