Muzhu Mining Ltd. Appoints Mr. Anthony Tam as Vice President of China Operations

Vancouver, June 15, 2022 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Anthony Tam as Vice President of China Operations. Mr. Tam currently sits on the advisory committee of Muzhu Mining Ltd. Mr. Tam holds a Bachelor of Sciences - Engineering Physics and a Bachelor of Sciences - Mining Engineering, both from Queen's University. In addition, Mr. Tam holds a CPA, CA designation. Mr. Tam brings over 35 years of experience in the mining industry including a number of management positions in North America and China. With these companies, Mr. Tam has been instrumental in the acquisition, exploration, and development of numerous mineral properties. He has been successful in negotiating various joint venture agreements in China, along with conducting preliminary geological and engineering assessments of mineral properties.
Donald Baxter, Muzhu Mining's CEO commented, "Anthony will be an invaluable asset to the Muzhu team as we continue to build the Company into a profitable and innovative producer for the silver and gold industry. I am excited to continue the work under way by the company, and happy that Anthony has come on board to help us rapidly advance our goals."
Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds a 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Henan Province of China.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
