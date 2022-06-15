Mongoose Mining Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 15, 2022 - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company held on June 14, 2022 (the "Meeting").

All the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 9, 2022 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Shareholders approved setting the size of the board at seven, the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors and approving the special resolution authorizing the continuation of the Company from the Province of British Columbia to the Province of Ontario (the "Continuation"). The board of directors of the Company is now comprised as follows:

Terence Coughlan

Steve Cummings

John Allan

Matthew Allas

Gerasimos (Gerry) Sklavounos Jr.

John van Driesum

David N. Alward

23,902,663 Common Shares were represented by Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 74.35% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares at the record date for the Meeting.

The completion of the Continuation and the timing thereof remains subject to receipt of final board and regulatory approval and the Company will provide a further update on the Continuation once these details are known.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Mongoose Mining Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is the holder of exploration licences to explore claims located near Londonderry and Bass River, Nova Scotia, (the "Cobequid Highlands Property"). The Cobequid Highlands Property is recognized to indicate potential for IOCG mineralization.

Terry Coughlan CEO is the contact for the release.

Electronic mail: info@mongoosemining.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation statements related to the timing of the proposed Continuation. Mongoose provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to receipt of necessary approvals as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Mongoose's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Mongoose has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mongoose disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127887