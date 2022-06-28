Blackwolf Announces AGM Results and Welcomes Julia Gartley and Matthew Moore to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2022 - Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022, including the appointment of Julia Gartley, P.Eng and Matthew Moore as independent directors. The Company would also like to thank outgoing directors Edie Thome and Ron Stewart, who have stepped down due to other commitments and wish them the upmost success in their future endeavors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julia Gartley and Matthew Moore as new directors; her expertise in metallurgy, mineral processing and engineering coupled with his background in economics, business development plus Indigenous engagement and consultation will augment our Board's skill sets. I believe that Matthew may be the first Nisga'a citizen who is a director of a public company," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Blackwolf. "Additionally, on behalf of the rest of the Board, management, staff and shareholders, would like to thank Directors Thome and Stewart for their service to the Company and will continue to consult them as friends and shareholders of Blackwolf."

Biographies of Blackwolf's new directors are as follows:

Julia Gartley, P.Eng,

Julia Gartley is a professional mineral process engineer with over 10 years of experience of operational and corporate experience in project management, metallurgical test programs, process optimization, operational support and engineering design. Julia currently is a director of BBA Consultants, a private engineering firm and Team Lead, Mineral Processing. She brings a wealth of practical experience including corporate development of new projects and properties, on-site optimization, and operational support. Julia's experience includes acting as Project Director for the engineering of large projects, report writing, leading senior management decision-making workshops, conducting on-site due diligence visits and technical report review and writing.

In addition to Julia's technical experience, Julia is an active volunteer in the mining community. She has been serving as Community Liaison for the Canadian Mineral Processors BC/Yukon branch for over seven years, and as Vice-President of the Board for Mine Shift (formerly Me Too Mining) for four years. She is also actively involved with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum National ("CIM"), where she has most recently served as a stream chair coordinating the technical presentations for The Value of People stream in CIMBC22. In May 2022, Julia was a recipient of CIM's Bedford Canadian Young Mining Leaders Award, which recognizes the exceptional achievement and potential of young leaders.

Matthew Moore

Matthew Moore brings a wealth of experience in community and economic development working with First Nations and Indigenous groups and governments. Matthew previously spent many years working with the Nisga'a Tribal Council on the Nisga'a Treaty with British Columbia and Canada, the first modern First Nations Treaty in the Province. He also worked for the First Nations Economic Development Corporation with an emphasis in construction, was CEO of Giltxat'in Development Corp. in Greenville BC and was a member of the Nisga'a Tribal Council prior to their Treaty.

Matthew is a citizen of the Nisga'a Nation and a graduate of Simon Fraser University where he received a Bachelor of Arts, Major in Economics and diploma in Business Plan Development. From the Sauder School of Business, Matthew received his Professional Realtor license, currently practicing on Vancouver Island. Matthew is Head of the House Wissen Xbiltkw and holds the name Wissen Xbiltkw. He is an active volunteer, carver and author of the book "The Name of My Blanket is Hlbin Hloxs."

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 5,647,675 common shares were voted, representing 17.04% of the total issued and outstanding as of the record date. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

Shareholders also voted (i) 94.82% in favour of the re-appointing DeVisser Gray LLP, Charter Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their renumeration and (ii) 94.32 % in favour of the Company's Amended Omnibus Share Incentive Plan.

ABOUT BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska as well as the Cantoo, Casey, Texas Creek and Mineral Hill gold-silver and VMS properties in southeast Alaska. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Robert McLeod"

Robert McLeod

President, CEO and Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward?looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the Hyder properties and the Company's future objectives and plans. Forward?looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

