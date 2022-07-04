Vancouver, July 4, 2022 - Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Report excerpt: "CYP continues to make progress with key strategic and operational initiatives discussed in our previous update, with key objectives including:

Pilot Plant Operations: CYP continues to test extraction processes at the pilot-scale to ascertain the viability of commercial-scale processing at Clayton Valley. As CYP continues to progress on pilot testing of lithium extraction, it is also working towards advancing Clayton Valley to the next stage of the development cycle with commencement of a FS. As CYP continues to fine tune the processing methodology at its plant, we expect findings will be incorporated into the FS.

Water Rights: CYP has progressed in securing the necessary water rights needed to support commercial-scale operations, addressing a key development bottleneck.

Expanding Mineralized Footprint: CYP acquired the Clayton Valley Lithium Project of Enertopia Corp., which comprises 17 unpatented mining claims covering 160 acres. The property has a compliant resource, which comprises 82 mt of 1,121 ppm Li (indicated) and 18 mt of 1,131 ppm Li (inferred). The resource is based on four core holes drilled in 2018. By acquiring ENRT's property, CYP has consolidated Clayton Valley into a larger property and increased its mineralized base, growing potential captive feedstock for future operations.

Moving forward, we expect that the key catalysts on the horizon include further progress with the FS, additional pilot plant developments around lithium recovery, and capital structure change events. We expect these catalysts to be material if they imply advancement of CYP's project, with the most likely valuation triggers to be related to the completion of the Clayton Valley FS."

