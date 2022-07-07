ACME Lithium Commences Project Wide Exploration Program in Southeastern Manitoba

Vancouver, July 7, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an extensive summer exploration program at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in southeastern Manitoba.

ACME's Shatford Lake claim area is located strategically and contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969, located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). ACME's Cat-Euclid Lake project claims are approximately 20 kilometres to the north of the Tanco Mine.

ACME Lithium's exploration strategy in the Bird River Greenstone Belt is to employ remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that can be a source for lithium carbonate deposits.

At both projects, three two-man crews will focus exploration in areas with abundant outcrop in favourable structural areas. Work will involve soil, rock, and till sampling. Structural mapping will be done on outcrops within the favourable structural domains to identify joint sets favoured to host pegmatite bodies.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

