Cerrado Gold Reports Q2 2022 Gold Production from Its Minera Don Nicolás Mine in Argentina

Q2 2022 Gold production of 11,640 Gold Equivalent Ounces

Gold Grades expected to improve going forward

Toronto, July 14, 2022 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces its production results for the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022") from the Minera Don Nicolás Mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina ("MDN"). Full financial results are to be released by the end of August.

Q2 Operating Highlights

Gold Equivalent ounces ("GEO") of 11,640 ounces produced in Q2 2022, in line with targeted 45,000 - 55,000 ounces of production for 2022

3 rd consecutive quarter of "normalized" operations despite continuing operating challenges

consecutive quarter of "normalized" operations despite continuing operating challenges Issues with explosives and spare parts resolved, availability of mining fleet now normalized

Calandrias heap leach on track to commence construction in Q3 2022

The continued strong operational performance seen in Q2 2022 follows MDN's record quarterly production in Q4 2021 and strong production performance in Q1 2022. The mining team experienced some setbacks due to a drop in head grade during the quarter as operations transitioned to three new mining areas, namely: Chulengo, Baritina, and Esperanza which impacted the near-term grade profile as these pits are in the initial stages of development. It is expected that gold grades will increase with depth and that production levels will normalize in Q4, returning to previous production levels achieved in Q1. Supply chain issues from the first quarter regarding the availability of explosives and spare parts for vehicle maintenance were resolved early in the quarter. Despite these issues the operation continued to meet its production targets in terms of tonnes moved and recovery rates.

The numerous operational improvements implemented at the processing plant ensured consistent mill throughput rates above 1,100tpd during Q2 2022. The development of new mining areas is expected to result in a slight drop in head grade, resulting in an estimated gold grade between 3.0 - 3.5g/t for Q3 2022. That said, mine development and planning activities indicate that head grades should return to targeted levels in Q4 2022, exceeding 4g/t.

Construction activities for the new heap leach processing facility at Calandrias will commence during Q3 2022. Detailed design of the process plant and heap leach pad are now complete.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman, commented, "Despite some challenges seen in the quarter, we are pleased that the numerous operational improvements implemented by the team continue to demonstrate a more sustainable and predictable production profile for MDN. The core focus at MDN for 2022 remains the development of the heap leach operations at Calandria and ongoing exploration programs to increase our resource base. Stable and growing production at MDN and progress with the Feasibility Study at MDC in Brazil puts us on track for rapid production growth in the coming years".

Please see Table 1. below for a summary of key highlights from Q2 2022 and previous reporting periods.

Table 1. Key Operating Information

MDN Operating Data Units Q2

2022 Q1

2022 FY

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Ore Mined ktonnes 92 89 412 121 114 102 75 Waste Mined ktonnes 1,130 879 5,114 1,061 1,462 1,323 1,268 Strip Ratio waste/ore 12.32 9.85 12.42 8.81 12.88 12.94 16.81 Mining Rate tpd 14,381 10,760 15,983 13,312 18,173 16,119 16,387 Ore Milled ktonnes 103 99 414 110 102 107 95 Head Grade Au g/t 3.44 4.68 3.51 4.77 3.57 2.97 2.59 Head Grade Ag g/t 9.95 14.85 12.63 17.94 13.01 10.91 8.00 Recovery Au % 91% 89% 89% 89% 88% 87% 91% Recovery Ag % 67% 58% 59% 57% 63% 57% 61% Mill Throughput tpd 1,131 1,096 1,152 1,194 1,126 1,171 1,051 Gold Ounces Produced oz 11,296 13,007 42,268 15,008 10,168 9,607 7,485 Silver Equivalent Ounces (Au Equiv.) oz 344 381 1,291 360 381 327 223 GEO Production oz 11,640 13,499 43,559 15,368 10,549 9,934 7,708

Full financial results are to be released by August 29, 2022.

During the quarter, the Company continued to pursue its exploration activities at the Paloma underground target, and has completed a drill program at Michelle, with results expected to be released during Q3 2022. Work is progressing well on the Calandrias heap leach project and construction activities are expected to commence shortly.

At the Company's Monte do Carmo project in Brazil, the infill drill campaign is progressing well and the Company is advancing numerous work streams to deliver the Feasibility Study in Q1 2023.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Cerrado Gold

Cerrado is a Toronto based gold production, development and exploration company focused on gold projects in the Americas. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil.

At Minera Don Nicolas, Cerrado is maximising asset value through further operations optimization and continued production growth. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective 334,000ha land package.

At Monte Do Carmo, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit through Feasibility and production. The Serra Alta deposit hosts Indicated Resources of 541 kozs of contained gold and Inferred Resources of 780 kozs of contained gold. The Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates extremely robust economics as well as the potential to be one of the industry's lowest cost producers. Cerrado also holds an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 ha land package at Monte Do Carmo.

Disclaimer

