Sable Adopts Shareholders Rights Plan and Announces Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2022 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) announces that it has entered into a shareholder rights plan agreement (the "Plan") with TSX Trust Company as rights agent effective July 18, 2022. The Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other Canadian public companies and has not been adopted in response to any pending or threatened takeover bid for the Company nor is the Company aware of any such effort. Rather, the Plan has been adopted with a view to ensuring, to the extent possible, that all shareholders of the Company have an equal opportunity to participate in, and are treated fairly in the event of a "creeping takeover bid" for the Company. Creeping takeover bids, which were not addressed in Canada's takeover bid regime updated in May 2016, occur where acquisition of effective control takes place through a number of share purchases over time.

While the Plan is effective immediately, it is subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders within six months of its adoption. The Company will be seeking shareholder ratification of the Plan at the annual and special meeting of its shareholders which is scheduled to be held August 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A summary of the principal terms of the Plan will be described in the management information circular being sent to all Sable shareholders in connection with the Meeting and a complete copy of the Plan will be made available for viewing under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Under the Plan, one right (a "Right") has been issued in respect of each issued and outstanding common share of Sable as of 12:01 a.m. on July 18, 2022 and one Right will also be issued and attach to each subsequently issued common share. These Rights will only become exercisable if a person (an "Acquiring Person"), including affiliates and associates and persons acting jointly or in concert with such person ("Related Persons"), becomes the beneficial owner of 20% or more of the outstanding common shares of the Company without complying with the "permitted bid" provisions of the Plan or, in certain circumstances, without the approval of the Company's board of directors. In such event, holders of common shares, other than the Acquiring Person and any Related Persons, will be entitled to exercise their Rights and purchase common shares of the Company at a substantial discount to the then market price of the Company's common shares.

The Plan is scheduled to expire at the close of business on the date of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders to be held in in 2025, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

