Crestview Exploration Confirms CSAMT Start Date and Continuation of Sampling and Mapping Program

Calgary, August 3, 2022 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS), (CNSX:CRS.CN), (Frankfurt:CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") has rescheduled the commencement date of the previously announced (News Release dated June 8, 2022) Controlled-Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysical survey at the Rock Creek gold prospect to be conducted by Geophysics GPR International Inc. The survey was initially slated to begin in mid-July 2022, however, due to Covid related staffing delays, the survey has been rescheduled to begin on August 11, 2022.

To recap, the survey is to be conducted ahead of our proposed drilling at Rock Creek and will be used to build upon understanding of the geology at depth. The data acquired will be used to refine targets for drill planning.

Originally designed to include four lines, the CSAMT survey is being expanded to include 3 additional lines in the area, including 1 at the Company's Divide claims.

In addition to the CSAMT, Crestview has begun conducting high resolution geologic mapping and additional surface sampling at the Rock Creek prospect. This work is expanding on the detailed mapping and sampling conducted at the Divide and Castile prospects in 2021, and will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to model mineralization both on the surface and at depth.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. Crestview's Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain projects are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

