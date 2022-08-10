Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results and Project Update

Vancouver, August 10, 2022 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) held its Annual General Meeting on July 28, 2022 in the Company's corporate office in Vancouver. A total of 77 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, representing 26.63% of our issued and outstanding shares. All nominated directors were re-elected to the board and all resolutions passed with more than 90% of the voting "for" the resolutions.

On July 7th, PBM's legal counsel sent a letter to the legal counsel for the Lake Babine Nation outlining some ideas for discussion and stating that PBM is open to any additional items that are a concern for the LBN, included ideas regarding re-design of the project site; enhancement/protection of the salmon and their waterways; and benefits of an economic and related nature for the LBN and its members.

On July 21st, Kent Zehr, PBM's independent consultant sent a letter to the Ministers of Environment and Climate Change Strategy; Energy, Mines and Carbon Innovation; and Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries.

Some of the proposed concepts include Salmon Enhancement including a Spawning Channel Addition; Environmental Baseline Extension including the establishment of a Steering Committee; Sharing the Benefits with local Hiring and contributions to a Scholarship Fund; and Project Design Modernization reflecting the mining and milling science changes developed since the original design was done.

