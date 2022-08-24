Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Chairperson

Toronto, August 24, 2022 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer") advises that Mr. Craig Wiggill, Director and Chairperson of the board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board"), has elected to resign his positions on the Board pursuant to the Change of Control clause in his contract, effective from August 23, 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Wiggill for his valuable contributions to the Company spanning close to a decade and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee Proprietary Limited, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju Coal Proprietary Limited ("Zinoju"). Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange, operated by the JSE Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms. Emma Oosthuizen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: emma.oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

Registered office:

Greytown Road

Industrial Area

Dundee

KwaZulu-Natal

3000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134742