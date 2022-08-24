Silver X Completes Settlement of Royalty Debt

VANCOUVER, August 24, 2022 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSX-V:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRANKFURT:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the debt settlement transaction announced in its news release of August 22, 2022.

The Company settled accrued royalties to June 30, 2022, and correspondent interest, payable to Maverix Metals Inc. in the amount of CAD$540,377 by way of issuance of 1,801,256 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of CAD$0.30 per Share.

The Shares are subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue of the Shares.

About Silver X

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper project (the "Project") located in Huancavelica, Peru, 10 km north-northwest of the Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

