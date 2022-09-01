Vancouver, Sept. 01, 2022 - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that, further to the Company's August 23 news release, work is now underway to investigate potential copper porphyry systems at the Company's Deer Horn Project in west-central British Columbia.



The program, led by Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia, is following up on three copper showings first discovered at Deer Horn in 2012. The Company's latest PEA noted that these showings were indicative of a copper porphyry system hidden from previous explorers due to glaciation.

"We're very pleased to have Dr. Groat lead this work," said First Tellurium CEO Tyrone Docherty. "He knows the property well, and he has long supported the premise that Deer Horn could host at least one copper porphyry system."

Two of the showings are located about one kilometer west-northwest of the known Te-Ag-Au resource and are indicative of bulk tonnage, porphyry style copper-silver mineralization and associated alteration. Full extent of either showing is unknown and open.

A third copper target is situated northeast of the resource along ridge crests above Kenney Lake, spanning approximately four kilometers from the original showings. Prospecting includes the use of a portable spectrometer, which can greatly enhance identification and measurement of mineral systems.

"One of our objectives is to identify drill targets for our next round of work," said Docherty. "While we're focused on expanding the known tellurium-silver-gold resource at Deer Horn, a copper porphyry system could be a game-changer for First Tellurium."

Docherty noted that the Deer Horn property covers more than 50 square kilometers, with large amounts of ground yet to be prospected. "Considering what we know to date," he said, "we're confident there are exciting new discoveries to come."

Presenting at the NAI 500 Resource Conference

The Company also reports that it will be presenting at the NAI 500 GCFF Global Resource Investment Conference, September 24th, 2022 at the Richmond Sheraton Hotel. GCFF is pleased to announce the return to in-person attendance for the first time since the pandemic.

FTEL's New Website, Presentation and Video

We are also excited to announce the launch of our new website, where you'll find information about our company and properties. In addition, we have also released a new animated pitch deck, which you can find here. This presentation provides an overview of our business and future opportunities. Finally, we have also released a new explainer video, which you can find here. This video dives into the details of our properties and how they can benefit First Tellurium Investors.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





