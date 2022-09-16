Menü Artikel
Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces TR1 Notification of Significant Shareholding

16.09.2022  |  Accesswire

SYDNEY, September 16, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL, OTC:ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African focused lithium exploration and development company, wishes to advise that the Company has received the following TR-1 Notification notifying of a change in significant shareholdings. Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP voting rights now sit at 3.07% of the issued capital of the Company.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.
Neil Herbert (Chairperson)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038

Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The project is funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$103m and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

N/A

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

26/08/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

30/08/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.07%

N/A

3.07%

18,146,201

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

AU0000XINEX3

18,146,201

3.07%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

18,146,201

3.07%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

3.07%

N/A

3.07%

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited

0%

N/A

0%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

0%

N/A

0%

2401261 Ontario Inc.

0%

N/A

0%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

This notification is being made pursuant to Article 87.1 of the issuer's articles of association and not pursuant to DTR5.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

16/09/2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716278/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-TR1-Notification-of-Significant-Shareholding


Mineninfo

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A14NU0
AU0000XINEX3
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
