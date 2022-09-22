Galore Resources Provides an Update on Exploitation at the Duraznillo Mine

VANCOUVER, September 22, 2022 - Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V:GRI) (OTCQB:GALOF) ("Galore") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of the 100% Galore owned Duraznillo Mine and mining contractor, Oztoc Metals Corporation ("Oztoc").

Immediately following the execution of the Exploitation Agreement with Oztoc and the successful removal of the former tenant, Oztoc's team has been evaluating and remediating the Duraznillo Mine site. Oztoc has gone through every piece of mechanical equipment that remained on location and has invested significant capital in repairs and purchasing replacement equipment. After conducting several processing trials, Oztoc determined that in order to achieve better production levels, a new and much improved processing system needed to be installed. Oztoc has purchased this equipment and is awaiting its arrival to begin operations, which should take place within the next two to three months.

Jorge Alarcon, CEO of Oztoc, comments: "My goal as CEO is to make a real difference in a business that has centuries of working with the same principals. Some people do not like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is a disaster. Together with Galore Resources, we have found a new technology to improve efficiency, save water and prevent diesel contamination. I am proud to announce that we have made an agreement to purchase high end technological equipment that will make us better stewards of the environment and surpass the current process of refining precious metals."

President and CEO, Mike McMillan comments: "We are pleased to see Oztoc taking the time and necessary steps needed to make this project a success. The rising price of diesel, its harmful effects to the environment and the antiquated processing demand on water resources, led us to look for other technologies to improve upon. We expect that this new equipment, which according to the manufacture has a 92% recovery rate, will facilitate a sustainable future by substantially reducing the costs of labor, electricity, and hydrocarbon fuels, while simultaneously increasing our ability to process, extract, and bring to market more of the minerals that we find."

During this waiting period for the new equipment Oztoc will be conducting additional tests on the immediate area of interest, as well as expanding this testing to the new areas of interest that previous geological data have shown to offer excellent potential.

Full production is also awaiting the finalization of the outstanding governmental permits. Oztoc is responsible for maintaining all applicable permits and fees in accordance to the Exploitation Agreement. The Company cautions readers that any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks outlined in the "forward looking statement" below.

Duraznillo Mine site

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is located in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project, which covers two known historic gold zones, is on trend with Newmont's Penasquito Mine, and based on past drilling, trenching, and an airborne geophysical survey, has the potential to host several bulk tonnage gold deposits.

