Royal Coal Corp. Announces Management Changes

Toronto, September 26, 2022 - Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") announces the resignations of Mr. A. Tom Griffis as the President and a director of the Company and Ms. Elia Crespo as a director of the Company effective the date hereof. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Griffis and Ms. Crespo for their valuable contributions to the Company and wishes them every success in their future endeavors.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Nicholas Konkin has been appointed as the President and a director of the Company. Mr. Konkin has extensive business experience with over a decade of developing successful private and public resource and technology start-up's combined with a strong background in wealth management and investor relations spanning resources, technology and medical services. Mr. Konkin is currently Director of Capital Markets for Grove Corporate Services and service as a director of Graycliff Exploration Ltd.

