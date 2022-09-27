Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2022 Virtual Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2022 Virtual Conference.
Jason Hynes, Vice President Business Development and Strategy, will participate virtually on Tuesday, October 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MDT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company's website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available within 24 hours after the presentation.
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned interests on 185 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006095/en/
Contact
For further information, please contact: Alistair Baker Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development (720) 554-6995
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!