Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2022 Virtual Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2022 Virtual Conference.

Jason Hynes, Vice President Business Development and Strategy, will participate virtually on Tuesday, October 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MDT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company's website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available within 24 hours after the presentation.

WEBCAST LINK:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4729632150651211277

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned interests on 185 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

