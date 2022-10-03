Menü Artikel
Tectonic Metals Appoints New CFO

08:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, October 3, 2022 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF)(FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Oliver Foeste, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Foeste is the founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Accounting Group LLP and has significant executive, director, finance, and public company compliance experience across a number of industry sectors including mining. Prior to Invictus, Mr. Foeste was in senior finance and accounting roles at TSX, TSXV, and NYSE listed issuers, and earned his CPA at Deloitte and a boutique tax advisory firm. Mr. Foeste will be responsible for Tectonic's accounting and finance operations, including financial reporting.

Tony Reda, President & Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic, commented, "Mr. Foeste brings a valuable multidisciplinary skillset to his role as CFO that includes accounting, financial, operational and compliance experience. On behalf of the Tectonic team, I am pleased to welcome Oliver and look forward to his contribution to our continued success."

Mr. Foeste replaces Mr. Xavier Wenzel as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Tectonic thanks Mr. Wenzel for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted 400,000 stock options (the "Options") in connection with the appointment of the CFO. The Options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free +1 604 358 9340 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.



