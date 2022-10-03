TRU Reinforces Team with New Vice President of Exploration

Toronto, October 3, 2022 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after a period of succession planning, Mr. Paul Ténière, P.Geo. has been appointed as Vice President of Exploration effective October 1, 2022, subject to regulatory approval by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Mr. Ténière will be responsible for leading exploration activities at the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose") in the Central Newfoundland gold belt, assuming day-to-day responsibilities from Mr. Barry Greene who has transitioned from his role as Vice President, Property Development to an advisory capacity as chair of the Company's Technical Committee. Mr. Greene remains on the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Ténière is a Professional Geologist with nearly 25 years of diverse experience in the mining and oil & gas sectors in Canada, United States, and internationally, taking projects from the exploration stage to mine development. He was formerly the Chief Geologist for Sherritt International Corp., and an Exploration Manager for Vale S.A. and Solid Energy New Zealand, developing large-scale coal mining projects in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Australia, and New Zealand. He has also worked on numerous carbonate-hosted Mississippi Valley Type (MVT) and SEDEX lead-zinc deposits, porphyry-style copper-lead-zinc deposits, and gold-silver-PGM deposits in Canada, United States, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

Mr. Ténière has also held a variety of geological and/or corporate executive-level positions with several publicly traded junior exploration companies and was also previously Senior Listings Manager at the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSXV. He is a registered Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Earth Sciences from Dalhousie University and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Acadia University.

TRU Co-Founder & CEO, Joel Freudman, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Paul to TRU to lead our exploration team and programs. Paul's extensive and diverse experience will add considerable insight as TRU continues to build on our recent polymetallic discovery at Golden Rose. We wish to thank Barry for his efforts to date at Golden Rose, and his foundational role with TRU. Barry was instrumental to our acquisition of Golden Rose and has worked tirelessly in its development over the past two years."

Barry Greene, Director of TRU, added: "When I agreed to join TRU, my mandate was to oversee and build out our exploration capabilities, alongside leveraging business contacts to identify and help negotiate property acquisition agreements. Having been closely involved with TRU for nearly two years, I am very pleased with the exploration progress we have made to date. I am now ceding my day-to-day responsibilities to Paul so I can move toward a founder and corporate builder career path. I remain enthusiastic about the prospects for Golden Rose, so I look forward to continuing to stay involved with TRU as a director and significant shareholder and helping Paul transition into his new role ."

Under Mr. Greene's exploration leadership, TRU:

Acquired Golden Rose and numerous contiguous property packages, consolidating a dominant land position on a 45 kilometre (km) transect of the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake structural corridor.

Carried out infill drilling at Woods Lake Gold Zone, expanding the gold zone and identifying avenues for expansion.

Identified a 20 km splay off the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake shear zone corridor, with several prospective gold and polymetallic targets.

Identified a new copper-gold-silver prospect in its second drilling program.

The Company is also reporting the appointment, subject to TSXV regulatory approval, of Mr. Heran (Kevin) Zhou as Corporate Secretary, replacing Jo-Anne Archibald. Mr. Zhou is a finance and economics specialist and is currently a financial analyst with Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"). Prior to joining Resurgent, he acquired work experience globally in Canada, the United States and China, serving analytical roles in private equity and asset management firms. He has sound practical experience in corporate finance, venture capital markets, and private equities. Mr. Zhou holds a B.Com. with distinction from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Freudman commented, "We thank Ms. Archibald for her dedicated efforts over the past year in enhancing our corporate governance framework. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours."

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value, through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. Currently, TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and has an option with TSX-listed Altius Minerals to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 266.25 km2 land package, including a newly discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

Twitter

https://twitter.com/corp_tru

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHghHMDQaYgS1rDHiZIeLUg/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its past financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to regulatory approval and the impact of additions to the TRU leadership team. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges executing on corporate strategy and business plans; regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139159