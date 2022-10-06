Spey Resources Corp. Completes Debt Settlement And Grants Incentive Stock Options And Restricted Shares

Vancouver, Oct. 05, 2022 - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has settled outstanding indebtedness (the "Debt Settlement") of the Company in the aggregate amount of ?$377,772.09? (the "Debt"), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with three arm's length creditors and Abbey Abdiye, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Creditors").



In settlement of the debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of ?2,158,696? units (the "Units") of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and ?one-half of a common share purchase warrants (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each ?Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant ?Share"), at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months, provided ?that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities ?Exchange (or such other securities exchange the Shares are then trading) is at a price greater ?than $0.70 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants ?shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is 30 days after the date that ?notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release by the ?Company.

The Debt Settlement with Mr. Abbey Abdiye is a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Mr. Abdiye is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

With respect to the Debt Settlement with Mr. Abdiye, the Company has relied on the exemption from the valuation requirement pursuant to section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) of MI 61-101 and from the minority shareholder approval requirement prescribed by section 5.7(1)(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25 Per Cent of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted (a) incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 (the "Options"), such Options being fully vested as at the date of grant and exercisable for a five-year term expiring on October 4, 2027 and (b) an aggregate of 5,600,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers and consultants of the Company effective October 4, 2022, in accordance with the Company's amended and restated equity incentive plan.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II and Pocitos II lithium brine projects, and a 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium project, all of which are located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

