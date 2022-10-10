Metallic Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12th

VANCOUVER, October 10, 2022 - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:MMG; OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12th, 2022 at 9:00am PT (12:00pm ET).

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with CEO, Greg Johnson, who will discuss global and domestic metals markets, provide an overview of our key projects and upcoming catalysts and participate in a live Q&A session.

To register, click here or the adjacent logo. To learn more about Emerging Growth Conferences, visit www.emerginggrowth.com.

Metallic Minerals CEO, Greg Johnson, commented, "We are very pleased to be participating in our first Emerging Growth event and, against the backdrop of recently rebounding metals strength, feel this is excellent timing to introduce investors to the mining sector, the opportunities that abound and the value potential of Metallic Minerals as a precious and base metals explorer with exceptional assets. In 2022, we conducted exploration and drill campaigns at both our high-grade Keno Silver project adjacent to Hecla Mining in Yukon, Canada and our La Plata copper-silver-gold project in Colorado, USA. Results from both are pending receipt of assays and we anticipate news flow in that regard to commence soon."

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present opportunities and communicate major announcements to the investment community in a time efficient manner. Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, focused strategy and execution, and overall potential for long-term growth. The audience includes individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is an exploration and development stage company, focused on silver, gold and copper in the high-grade Keno Hill and La Plata mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to making exploration discoveries, growing resources and advancing projects toward development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent Hecla Mining's operations, with more than 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. Hecla Mining Company, the largest primary silver producer in the USA and third largest in the world, completed the acquisition of Alexco in September 2022. In April 2022, Metallic announced the inaugural NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for its La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Website: www.mmgsilver.com Phone: 604-629-7800

Email: cackerman@mmgsilver.com Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metallic Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719578/Metallic-Mineralsto-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-October-12th