Arizona Metals Corp. Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 3, 2022, the Company has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

"We are very pleased to graduate to Canada's largest stock exchange, which is a significant milestone for the Company and our shareholders, and a reflection of the hard work and exploration success by our team at the Kay Mine Project since listing, " commented Marc Pais, President and CEO of the Company.

Upon listing on the TSX, the trading symbol for the Common Shares will remain as "AMC". The Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX effective as of the opening of the market on October 13, 2022. In conjunction with listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") upon commencement of trading on the TSX. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing. There will be no change in the Company's CUSIP.

