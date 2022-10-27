Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Appointment of Andreas Schleich to its Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, October 26, 2022 - Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85A) (OTC:DDIAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Schleich to its Board of Directors, replacing C. Geoffrey Hampson.

Mr. Schleich comes with over 20 years of international experience as senior executive with both private and public companies. Over the course of his career, he has held several C-level management positions in multi-cultural and global environments in Germany,

Denmark, Mexico and Canada. He holds a BBA in Marketing and International Business.

The company would like to thank Mr. Hampson for serving on the Board of Margaret Lake and wishes well in his future endeavours.

About Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

MLD is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. As part of its joint venture with Arctic Star Exploration, MLD holds an 18.5 per cent interest in the Diagras diamond project Northwest Territories property. The property hosts 13 known kimberlites originally discovered by DeBeers in the 1990's and MLD believes there is an opportunity to apply modern exploration techniques to define additional kimberlites. Additionally, MLD owns 100% interest in the Mormon Lake Uranium Property near Payson, Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

Yari Nieken, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.