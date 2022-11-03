Margaret Lake Grants Options to Buy 1 Million Shares

Mr. Yari Nieken reports

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, - Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85A) (OTC:DDIAF) Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. has granted stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1 million common shares of the company at a price of $0.055 per share, exercisable up to one years from the date of grant.

About Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

Margaret Lake is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. As part of its joint venture with Arctic Star Exploration, Margaret Lake holds an 18.5-per-cent interest in the Diagras diamond project, Northwest Territories, property. The property hosts 13 known kimberlites originally discovered by DeBeers in the 1990s, and Margaret Lake believes there is an opportunity to apply modern exploration techniques to define additional kimberlites.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

Yari Nieken, CEO

