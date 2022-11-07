NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, November 7, 2022 - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Kim Eckhof as a member of the Board of Directors.

Kim Eckhof has served in London, England, as Executive Director of Medea Natural Resources since 2017, focusing on mining equity capital markets. She has board experience, having previously acted as a Non-Executive Director for ASX listed, Latitude Consolidated limited. Prior to this, Kim was at RFC Ambrian in London England for 5 years focussed on capital raising, investor relations and advising junior mining companies. Before RFC Ambrian, she was an Associate in the Equity Capital Markets team of Azure Capital, based in Perth Australia. During her time at Azure Capital she was also part of the investment team that set up and managed the A$25 million Azure Resources Fund. Kim is an Australian and German National and has a Bachelors Degree in Science and Commerce from the University of Western Australia.

"We are very pleased to have Kim join the Board of Directors of NSJ," stated Jag Sandhu, CEO and President. "Kim has extensive experience in the mining sector including corporate finance, M&A and capital markets. Kim's experience and business leadership with help us execute our growth strategy."

NSJ has issued 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for 5 years to a Director. NSJ has also issued 150,000 shares to Great Basin Resources Inc. pursuit to the Amended Option Agreement on the Golden Hills Property.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp.) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine. The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although NSJ believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143350