CREST Update On Temporary Management Cease Trade Order

Vancouver - November 11, 2022 ? Crest Resources Inc. (CSE:CRES) (the "Company" or "Crest") is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on September 29, 2022 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On September 29, 2022, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").

The Company is also progressing on the completion of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended August 31, 2022. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

