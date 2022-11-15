LEOPARD LAKE Provides Update on Exploration Activities at St-Robert Property

Vancouver, November 15, 2022 - Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Leopard Lake") (CSE:LP) provides an update on the progress of its mining exploration work in the southern part of Beauce (Quebec) and more specifically in the regions of the old mine of St-Robert ("St?Robert Bellarmin") and St-Théophile.

REGIONAL GEOLOGICAL AND METALLOGENIC CONTEXT:

The St-Robert-St-Theophile sector, situated on the border between Quebec and the state of Maine (USA), is a relatively under-explored region of southern Quebec. However, the local geology, the presence of gold, polymetallic mineralization and iron formations in the Siluro-Devonian volcano-sedimentary units and the Bella fault zone constitute highly favorable geological structures for mineral exploration (Fig. 1). This geological context explains Leopard Lake's intention to extend its exploration work to the entire region between the municipality of St-Robert and Route 173 leading to the Quebec-Maine border crossing (Jackman sector).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Simplified geological map of the St-Robert-St-Théophile sector (South Beauce). Note the spatial distribution of gold showings in rock (Marboro, Marston, Piopolis, du Loup and South-Amstrong) and gold placers (Bergeron River, Portage and Camp Creek).

Exploration Work completed in 2022 :

In May, June, and August 2022, the Institut National de Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") carried out five 2 km-long audiomagnetotellurics sections (continuous profiling and stations every 50m). These sections were carried out in order to clarify the deep geology of the area of the former St-Robert mine. This geophysical data will be used, among other things, to locate fundamental structures (faults) conducive to the establishment of gold mineralization in the area. During the same period, the field team carried out three geoelectric tomographic sections (resistivity and electrical chargeability) with a length of 1000m and very high spatial resolution (electrodes every 5m) to specify the thickness of glacial sediments and forest soils above the bedrock and locate areas of electrical chargeability (disseminated sulphides) that can be sampled by mechanized excavation from the surface.

In July 2022, the INRS team had the opportunity to map and sample new quarries (quarries 1, 2 and 3) used by Domtar as sources of aggregates for the repair of forest roads in the region (east sector of the Rivière du Loup) (Fig. 2). Geological mapping work has shown the presence of several generations and types of quartz-chlorite-iron carbonate and sulphide veins intersecting folded sedimentary rocks in the vicinity of major faults with graphitic surfaces (Fig. 3 and 4). In addition, this work has shown the presence of blackish sandstone and mudslate units containing semi-massive or disseminated pyrite mineralization with stratigraphic control and extending over long distances in quarries # 1 and # 3 (more than 100m). These sulfide mineralized zones were the subject of a collection of around a hundred samples which were characterized in the INRS laboratories. These samples were sent in the third week of October 2022 to the Actlabs laboratory (Ancaster, Ontario) for analysis of gold and trace elements indicative of gold mineralization by the instrumental neutronics activation analysis method (INAA).

Figure 2. Location of quarries 1, 2 and 3 located northeast of St-Robert Bellarmin.



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3

. Fold and horizon of pyritized mudslates located along the main fault of quarry #1 (limit of St-Robert and St-Théophile). The geologist's position indicates the position of the sulphide-rich

stratigraphic

unit.

Figure 4. Deformation, folds, veins and sulphide mineralization observed in quarry #3 in the St-Théophile sector (east of provincial road 173).

Figures 5a and 5b show sulphide mineralization and hydrothermal breccias observed in the quarries located east of the Rivière du Loup. In this region, the rocks are frequently sulphide-rich and intensely injected with several generations of quartz veins.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5a. A and B: bands of sulphides in sandstone from quarry 1, C and D: hydrothermal breccias from quarry 3.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5b. Sulphide coated fracture (A) cutting a blackish pyritized mudslate (A and B) from Quarry No. 1.

Qualified Person

Marc Richer-LaFlèche, Ph.D., geo, a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release. Mr. Richer-LaFlèche is a geologist independent from the Company.

